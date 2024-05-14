Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

