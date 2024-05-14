Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,432,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,703. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

