Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.86 and last traded at $64.96. 5,447,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,420,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

