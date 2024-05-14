UBS Group Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $83.50

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 72.36.

NYSE SN opened at 70.38 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 72.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.13.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

