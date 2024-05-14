UBS Group Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $210.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $199.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.81.

AVB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,380. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $198.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

