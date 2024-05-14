Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $476.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $476.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.55.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.96 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $358,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $44,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 713.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 23,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.