UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 63,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -546.63%.

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

