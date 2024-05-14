UniBot Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $12.93 or 0.00020951 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniBot has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 13.00331045 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,396,513.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

