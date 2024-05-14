United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 735,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of United Homes Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Homes Group Price Performance

United Homes Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. United Homes Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

