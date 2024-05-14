United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $26,960.00 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PRKS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $53.82. 692,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

