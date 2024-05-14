United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $26,960.00 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE PRKS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $53.82. 692,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $61.30.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.