UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.2%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $510.12 and last traded at $510.76. 603,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,262,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $511.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.48. The company has a market capitalization of $473.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,385,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $15,029,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

