US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

US Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,342. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

