US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Up 33.0% in April

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

