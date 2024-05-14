Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vacasa

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 67.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.