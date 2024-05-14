Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VAL. TheStreet raised Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.20.

NYSE:VAL opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.20. Valaris has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 232,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

