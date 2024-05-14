Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock remained flat at $155.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

