Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Valero Energy
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Valero Energy stock remained flat at $155.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
