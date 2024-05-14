Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $187.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. 1,252,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 418,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,423,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

