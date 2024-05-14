Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Valeura Energy stock opened at C$5.24 on Monday. Valeura Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 156.29% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of C$231.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy will post 1.323185 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.