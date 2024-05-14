Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Price Performance
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 156.29% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of C$231.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy will post 1.323185 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valeura Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.