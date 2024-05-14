Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.01. Valneva shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 8,061 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
