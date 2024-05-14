VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

