Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,193,000 after purchasing an additional 240,572 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.98. 636,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,939. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

