Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

