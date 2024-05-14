Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.