Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $518.78. 274,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $384.61 and a one year high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $490.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.