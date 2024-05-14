Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 174,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $577,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,802. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.