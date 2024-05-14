Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 133.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

