Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $238.98. 140,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.20 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.