Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 176,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 84,263 shares.The stock last traded at $186.55 and had previously closed at $186.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

