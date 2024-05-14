Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 116,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,845. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

