Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,355 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.16. 1,149,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.06 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

