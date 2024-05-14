Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 983 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,563. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

