Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $15.77 on Tuesday, reaching $729.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,521. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $385.80 and a 52-week high of $731.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $690.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

