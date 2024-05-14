Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,579 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,564,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,490. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $77.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,902 shares of company stock worth $49,403,092. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

