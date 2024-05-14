Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,348 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $346.42. 1,796,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.99 and a 200 day moving average of $321.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.