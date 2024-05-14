Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

MAR stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,244. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average is $230.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

