Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 14,001,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

