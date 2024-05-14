Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $16.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,921.43. 213,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,124. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,051.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,810.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

