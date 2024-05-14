Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 22,873,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,998,270. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.