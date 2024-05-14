Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADP traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average is $239.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.