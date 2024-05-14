Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. 2,828,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

