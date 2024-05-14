Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 14,181,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,562,089. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

