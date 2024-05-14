Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.33. 238,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.87 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,287 shares of company stock worth $19,160,409. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.