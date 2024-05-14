Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

