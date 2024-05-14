Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 10,959 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. 3,810,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

