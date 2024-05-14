Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $551.58. 625,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,992. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.