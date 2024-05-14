Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. 2,149,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

