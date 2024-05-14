Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

