Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

