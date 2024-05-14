Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.17. 320,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

