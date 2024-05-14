VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Financial Analysis

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VectivBio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 7.21 -$892.87 million ($0.44) -1.91

VectivBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 2 2 1 0 1.80

This is a summary of recent ratings for VectivBio and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 161.13%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than VectivBio.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks -409.11% -52.85% -34.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.